Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s Why

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 250,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 62,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sarama Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

