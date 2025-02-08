Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 250,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 62,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sarama Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

