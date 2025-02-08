Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 253,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 62,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sarama Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 3.66.
About Sarama Resources
Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.
