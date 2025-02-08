Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.67 and traded as low as C$18.20. Savaria shares last traded at C$18.31, with a volume of 119,645 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIS. Cormark downgraded shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$448,753.20. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

