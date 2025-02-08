SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 93,361 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 798,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.3% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

