SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $206.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.38 and its 200-day moving average is $252.10. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $205.79 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

