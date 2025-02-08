Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 30.1% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $193,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after buying an additional 4,884,457 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after buying an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,932 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,901,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,414 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

