Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.22.

SAIC opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International has a one year low of $103.90 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 236.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

