Seamount Financial Group Inc. Sells 174 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.55 and a 200-day moving average of $222.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

