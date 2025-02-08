Seamount Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,838 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,441,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,066,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,205,000. M Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,601,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,156,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

