Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO opened at $276.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $229.47 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.