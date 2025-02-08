Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Zoetis by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,834,000 after acquiring an additional 279,092 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,684,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,266,000 after acquiring an additional 572,511 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

