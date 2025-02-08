Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 192.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

