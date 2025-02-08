Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCOR. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DCOR stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $541.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

