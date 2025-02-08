Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $635,000 in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ISEP stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.