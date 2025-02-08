Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $652,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.