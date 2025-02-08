Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Shares Up 2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $18.75. 10,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 10.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

