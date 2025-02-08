SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,060 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.