SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 371 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Bank of America by 237.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,546,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,141 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 33,983 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

BAC stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

