SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $290.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.31 and its 200 day moving average is $274.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

