SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 18,661,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 44,089,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This trade represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,766,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 70,603 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.