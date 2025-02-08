SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.26. 40,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 164,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

SoftBank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

