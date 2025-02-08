Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 248,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 530,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

