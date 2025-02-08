Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%.

Sonos Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Sonos has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

