Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.78. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 50,738 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SOHO

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,666 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 1.63% of Sotherly Hotels worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.