South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 26825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.91 price objective on South Star Battery Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

About South Star Battery Metals

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

