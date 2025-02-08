SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

