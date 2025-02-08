SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

