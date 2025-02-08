SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $173.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.37. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $130.76 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

