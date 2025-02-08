SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

MDY opened at $585.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $501.24 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

