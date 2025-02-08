Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.47. 17,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 55,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Spectral AI Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

