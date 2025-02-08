Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$0.60. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$165.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation.

