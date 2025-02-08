State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,365 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,209 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,008 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 496,129 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

