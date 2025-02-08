State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 5.3 %

DHI opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.