Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Makes New $19.54 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 306,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,538,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 15.3% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of DFUS stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
