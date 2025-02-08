Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Takes $857,000 Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFNM. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 115,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 53,801 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.