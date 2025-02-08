Stewart Information Services Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Stewart Information Services Corporation, a leading global real estate services company, has recently disclosed its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The company’s operating revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $649.7 million, showing a significant increase compared to $564.4 million in the same period of the previous year. The company’s total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, stood at $2.5 billion, up from $2.3 billion in the previous year.

Get alerts:

Net income attributable to Stewart in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $22.7 million, translating to $0.80 per diluted share, a notable improvement from $8.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The full year 2024 performance was also strong, with net income reaching $73.3 million compared to $30.4 million in 2023.

CEO Fred Eppinger commented on the results, stating, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results as they demonstrate both our progress and resilience in these continued challenging macro-housing conditions. We continue to improve on our operations to win share and fortify our position and look forward to continuing to do so in 2025.”

The financial report also highlighted that the real estate solutions segment saw a significant revenue increase of 42%, reaching $87.0 million in the last quarter of 2024. Additionally, the title segment experienced a revenue growth of 12% to $562.7 million in the same period.

Stewart Information Services Corporation plans to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 earnings further in a conference call scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested individuals can participate by dialing (800) 343-5172 or accessing the call through Stewart’s Investor Relations website.

The company’s balance sheet as of December 31, 2024, shows total assets of $2.73 billion, with total stockholders’ equity amounting to $1.41 billion. The company continues to focus on growth and margin improvement across all its business lines, aiming to maintain its position as a premier title services company.

Please note that the information provided above was derived from the 8-K SEC filing submitted by Stewart Information Services Corporation. For more details on the financial results and operational performance, interested parties can refer to the full filing available on the SEC’s website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stewart Information Services’s 8K filing here.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles