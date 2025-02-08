Stifel Nicolaus Lowers RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $24.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

RXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NYSE RXO opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53. RXO has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in RXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of RXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RXO by 68.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 40.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

