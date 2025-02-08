StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ ESSA opened at $21.79 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $221.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.40.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.83%.
Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ESSA Bancorp
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.