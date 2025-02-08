StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $21.79 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $221.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.83%.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

