StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,359,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

