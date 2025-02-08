StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
CREG opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
