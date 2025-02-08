Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $216.87 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $192.87 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average of $222.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

