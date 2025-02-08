Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average is $156.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

