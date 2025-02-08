Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,882 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $224.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

