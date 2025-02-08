Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 115.1% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $47.35 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.28.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

