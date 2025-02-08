Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 13,598 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,361,000 after purchasing an additional 950,535 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 274,237 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,699,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 271,468 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 357,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 246,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.