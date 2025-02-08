Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $64.39 and a 52 week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,302 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,725. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

