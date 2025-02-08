Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Booking by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,887.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,953.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4,451.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

