Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 474 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

