Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.39 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

